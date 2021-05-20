Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $402.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.05. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $357.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

