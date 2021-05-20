Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 229,600 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 10,933.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zai Lab by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $162.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.59. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

