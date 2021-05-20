Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 178,747 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.30. 2,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

