Matthews International Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277,200 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 6.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $157,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.88. 32,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,386,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $585.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

