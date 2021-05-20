Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down to $30.09

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $29.36. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 4,911 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

