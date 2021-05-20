McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.29

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.18. 1,870,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.25. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

