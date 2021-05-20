McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $242.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.31.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $230.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

