MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.77. 2,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,948. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

