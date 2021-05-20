MD Financial Management Inc. Has $17.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,087 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,292,000.

PDBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

