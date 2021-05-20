MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $11.14 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 96,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6,987.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $106.38. 92,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,128. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

