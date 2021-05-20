MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $18.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $580.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,180. The company has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $586.85 and its 200-day moving average is $548.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.