MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,332.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,293.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,987.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

