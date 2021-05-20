Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €3.98 ($4.68) and last traded at €3.98 ($4.68). Approximately 2,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.85 ($4.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of €3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.95.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.