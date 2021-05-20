MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.13.

LABS opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

