MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.13.

MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

