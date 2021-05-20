Medtronic (MDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MDT opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.66. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

