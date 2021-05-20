Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $124.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average is $140.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

