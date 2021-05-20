Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 49,336 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 812.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.