Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 472.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.