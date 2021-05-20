Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 15,120 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 44.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CSX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,942,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,001 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $2,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.36 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

