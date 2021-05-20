Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Eric Xavier Heine Sells 7,000 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $993.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MERC. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

