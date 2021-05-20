Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

