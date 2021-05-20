Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

