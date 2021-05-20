Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $11.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.09 million and a PE ratio of -80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.