Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,888,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

