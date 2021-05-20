Michael A. Werdann Sells 1,995 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NTGR stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

