Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,098. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 845,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,652 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

