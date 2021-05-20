Millicom International Cellular’s (TIGO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TIGO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $44.75 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

