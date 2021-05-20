Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 451,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,483. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 199.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

