Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MIME stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.21, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

