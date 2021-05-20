Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Shares Up 13.3%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Minerva in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

