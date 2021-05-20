MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MNSO stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.