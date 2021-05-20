Mirrored Amazon Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for about $3,184.97 or 0.07640501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $34.23 million and $437,998.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00451015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00204859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00995369 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 10,747 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

