Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

MITK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $732.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after buying an additional 829,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $4,854,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 181,721 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

