Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 71,019 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,019 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

