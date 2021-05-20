Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,642 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $99,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $393.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.81.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

