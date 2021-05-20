Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 140.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $33,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

