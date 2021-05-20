Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 324,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

