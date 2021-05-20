Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.