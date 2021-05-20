Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.10 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE SO opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.89%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

