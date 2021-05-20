Mixin Market Cap Reaches $310.81 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $310.81 million and $81,657.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $551.34 or 0.01385479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,739 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

