Mizuho Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $35.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of DVN opened at $25.28 on Monday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

