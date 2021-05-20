Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $258.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

