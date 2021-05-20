Monavale (MONA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,619.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $102,619.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $695.66 or 0.01673575 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.00521442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000138 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,553 coins and its circulating supply is 7,381 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

