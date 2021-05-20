Mondi (LON:MNDI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,948.13 ($25.45).

Shares of LON MNDI traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,923.50 ($25.13). 502,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,011. The company has a market cap of £9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,938.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,806.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,352 ($17.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a €0.41 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,546 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

