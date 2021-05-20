MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $591.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 270,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

