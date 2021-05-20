Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Trading Down 4.6%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.65 and last traded at $62.95. Approximately 3,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 269,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Monro alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 211.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at about $10,877,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at about $398,000.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.