Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,634. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

