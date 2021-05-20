Morgan Stanley Boosts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $71.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.93.

BERY opened at $69.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

