Morgan Stanley Boosts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $153.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $154.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average of $142.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $103.80 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

